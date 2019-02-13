Spring, Texas (KTRK) --A Six Flags water park will call the Houston area home just in time for those summer vacation plans you're already dreaming about.
Six Flags Entertainment announced Tuesday that Wet 'N' Wild Splashtown in Spring will be rebranded as Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown by the time it opens on May 4 for the 2019 season.
But with a new name will come some major upgrades.
Those will include a six-story water slide, called the Wahoo Wave, which involves riders plunging 30 feet down and sweeping across a massive water wall, so be prepared to defy gravity and put aside any fears you may have of heights.
The company says you can also expect to feel Caribbean vibes as it changes the theme to make it feel like you've just arrived to a tropical island.
You can get 2019 memberships and season passes to the 48-acre park starting now.
Park President Jeffrey Siebert says all members and season pass holders will also have free, unlimited passes to the other parks including, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Over Texas and all Six Flags theme parks across the country.
Find out more about season passes on the Wet 'N' Wild Splashtown home page.
Now, if only we could get Six Flags AstroWorld to make a triumphant return.
The AstroWorld faithful will remember WaterWorld, the Houston water park. It was part of Six Flags AstroWorld, which permanently closed in 2005.
