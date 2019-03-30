Arts & Entertainment

Rolling Stones postpone US tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'

EMBED <>More Videos

The Rolling Stones postponed their North American tour because Mick Jagger reportedly needs "medical treatment."

The Rolling Stones postponed their North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger reportedly needs "medical treatment."

The rock-and-roll band tweeted that 75-year-old Jagger was advised by doctors not to go on tour at this time, but assured fans that the front man "is expected to make a complete recovery."

The tweet did not specify Jagger's medical condition or treatment.

Jagger also tweeted an apology to fans, noting that he hates letting them down.

"I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can," the tweet said.



The Rolling Stones had 17 upcoming shows scheduled for their "No Filter" tour at venues like MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Rose Bowl Stadium in California, and NRG Stadium in Houston.

The band assured fans that rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymusic news
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 former, 3 current Huntsville ISD students all killed in crash
LyondellBasell and GEO near ITC under shelter-in-place
Beto O'Rourke holds Houston rally to kick-off 2020 campaign
2-year-old child shot in southwest Houston, police say
Thousands of drivers stuck on Gulf Freeway in Dickinson
Resident finds body of man wrapped in front of her home
'Heartbeat' abortion ban heads to Georgia governor's desk
Show More
Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl in Crosby
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 on the loose after chase
More TOP STORIES News