Rockets invite Lizzo to dance with Clutch City Dancers after twerking backlash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lizzo is going to keep doing Lizzo after social media exploded with fat-shaming over her exposed, thong-covered backside as she danced at a Los Angeles Lakers game while the team's cheerleaders performed to her hit "Juice."Now, the Rockets want the Alief native to get down with the Clutch City Dancers."Lizzo, we like your moves!" read a Tweet posted on the official Rockets Twitter account on Wednesday. "You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with Clutch City Dancers on the court any time!"The singer-rapper received backlash after she got up and twerked, revealing a cut out at the back of her short black T-shirt dress, and was shown on the stadium's huge television screens during Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.Later, on Instagram, Lizzo addressed the controversy."Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself," she said in a livestream. "This is who I've always been. Now everyone's lookin' at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me."Lizzo was voted Time's Entertainer of the Year.