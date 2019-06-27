Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Meek Mill becomes co-owner of Lids, releasing exclusive hat line in August

Meek Mill is getting into the sports apparel business.

The Philadelphia rapper is investing in Lids which is the largest retail seller of hats in North America.

"I've always been a fan of Lids - growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best," Mill said in a statement Wednesday. "It's amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we're looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.

In addition to serving as the brand's co-owner, Mill plans to launch an exclusive hat line in August and serve as a creative strategist for the company.

"The Lids design team is thrilled to collaborate with Meek Mill. He is a true original artist with an incredible sense of fashion. Meek's first line of hats will be unique and the first of many ways we work together" said Tom Ripley, Lids Chief Executive Officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentbusinessmeek millphilly newsu.s. & worldshopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News