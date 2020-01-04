Arts & Entertainment

Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires

Devastated by the deadly wildfires in Australia, American pop singer Pink says she is pledging a donation of $500,000 to battle the blaze.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," the pop star tweeted Saturday. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."



The Australian wildfire has taken the lives of 23 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and killed or displaced thousands of animals.

The wildfire, raging since September, is expected to continue on for several months as the hot weather continues.

This week, at least 445 homes were destroyed on the New South Wales southern coast and dozens were burned in Victoria. Ten deaths have been confirmed in the two states this week, and Victoria authorities also said 28 people are missing. Fires are also burning in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityaustraliabrush firewildfiredonations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans face the Bills in wild card NFL playoff game
Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing: Family says
How hard will JJ Watt play in playoff game after pec tear?
Gary Walker says Texans team primed for deep run
Bills fan from Houston out $200 after this playoff ticket scam
Man dead, woman injured during shooting at apartment complex
HPD officers shoot armed suspect in NE Houston
Show More
Parents of student who died tackling shooter suing school
Man shot to death during house party in north Harris County
Suspect chased men with machete while yelling racial slurs: Police
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
More TOP STORIES News