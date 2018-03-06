BEST PICTURE

won best picture and also lead the number of Oscars won with four. Frances McDormand won for best actress, and Gary Oldman took home the Oscar for best actor.Here is a complete list of the 2018 Oscar winners:Sally Hawkins,Margot Robbie,Saoirse Ronan,Meryl Streep,Timothée Chalamet,Daniel Day-Lewis,Daniel Kaluuya,Denzel Washington,Willem Dafoe,Richard Jenkins,Christopher Plummer,Woody Harrelson,Mary J. Blige,Leslie Manville,Laurie Metcalf,Octavia Spencer,Christopher Nolan,Jordan Peele,Greta Gerwig,Paul Thomas Anderson,Mighty River,Mystery of Love,Stand Up for Something,This Is Me,