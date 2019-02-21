OSCARS

'Roma' stars and producer enjoy their time in Oscars spotlight

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oscar-nominated women of Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" say just being involved in the film makes them feel like they are already winners.

By
LOS ANGELES --
Awards season has been a whirlwind of excitement for the women of "Roma:" Oscar-nominated actresses Marina de Tavira and Yalitza Aparicio, as well as producer Gabriela Rodriguez.

The film racked up wins at the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAS.

Now, "Roma" is up for 10 Oscars, including best picture.

"It's been rewarding from Day One," Rodriguez said. "The experience and the extra reward is the way the public, the Academy, the guilds, the way they've embraced the film. So we're already winners."

First-time actress Yalitza Aparicio said this isn't exactly a dream come true for her because she never dared to imagine anything on this scale.

"Part of the reason is because what I saw on the screen really didn't resemble who I am, and my look, so I thought that was out of reach, or something that I couldn't really aspire to," Aparicio said.

The newcomer gives all credit and thanks to her director Alfonso Cuaron.

"A lot of his castmembers are not trained actors," said Aparicio. "He had the foresight to see that we could actually execute his vision, so in a way he's a magician to change things drastically for you."

Best supporting actress nominee de Tavira said win or lose, this Oscar ride has been the adventure of a lifetime.

"It's perfect already. It is, really!" said de Tavira. "It's much more than I'd ever dreamed of or imagined. So it's perfect already."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviecelebrityactor
OSCARS
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles
High school students, teacher nominated for Oscar
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Jussie Smollett talks music and acting during world tour stop
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Beyonce honors Meghan Markle with a portrait must-have
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lone Star College-Greenspoint given 'all clear' after lockdown
Officer-involved shooting forces closure on Beechnut
Man to be moved from final resting place due to mistake
HPD faces high-risk gamble with FBI investigation
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody
Worker accused of $164K alcohol heist on New Year's Eve
Montrose artist upset over use of his mural
FBISD drops legal actions linked to graves on school site
Show More
Trail rider struck by car
HPD officer under investigation released from hospital
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
More News