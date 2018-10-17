ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Season 7 of Netflix's 'Orange Is the New Black' will end series

An anonymous hacker claims to have followed through on a promise to leak new episodes of 'Orange is the New Black.' (AP Photo/Netflix, K.C. Bailey)

Netflix has announced that the upcoming seventh season of "Orange Is the New Black" will be its final season.

After debuting in 2013, the Emmy-nominated show profoundly impacted popular culture. Because of it's success, Netflix was inspired to create even more original series, such as "Stranger Things" and "13 Reasons Why."

Cast members posted a video to Twitter Wednesday thanking their fans and saying their goodbyes after announcing the series' 2019 end

Video above is from a previously published story.
