HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Houston rooftop theater announces new fall lineup and kids program

EMBED </>More Videos

This could become your next favorite hotspot!

HOUSTON, Texas --
One of the most eagerly anticipated fall movie openings isn't a blockbuster film, but rather, an actual theater. Rooftop Cinema Club - the first rooftop movie experience in Houston - caused quite the buzz when the fall opening date was recently announced.

RELATED: Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston

The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.

Fresh off the opening news, Rooftop Cinema Club announced its grand opening lineup, which paid tribute to Houston's legendary actor/dancer/all-around stud, Patrick Swayze, with a sunset screening of the '80s classic, "Dirty Dancing."
Tickets for the movies sold out quick, but they just released a new schedule a family program to keep up with the demand.

The chain unveiled its first ever kid-friendly program, Rooftop Cinema Kids Club, plus a November lineup that doubles the number of currently available films.

Tickets for November go on sale at noon, Monday, October 1 and will be available online.

Here is the November lineup. Visit the Rooftop Cinema site for more information.

November 1 - Hocus Pocus
November 2 - 10 Things I Hate About You
November 2 - Mean Girls
November 3 - Beetle Juice
November 3 - Leon the Professional
November 6 - Pulp Fiction

November 7 - Raiders of the Lost Ark
November 8 - Toy Story
November 8 - Pretty Woman
November 9 - The Princess Bride
November 9 - Dirty Dancing
November 10 - Breakfast at Tiffany's
November 10 - The Big Lebowski
November 13 - Varsity Blues
November 14 - The Big Chill
November 15 - The Lion King
November 15 - The Breakfast Club
November 16 - The Greatest Showman
November 16 - Grease

November 17 - Mamma Mia!
November 17 - Selena
November 20 - Casablanca
November 21 - Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
November 24 - Drive
November 24 - The Notebook
November 27 - Top Gun
November 28 - Fried Green Tomatoes
November 29 - Incredibles 2
November 29 - Clueless
November 29 - Clue
November 29 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Read more from our partners at CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie theaterrooftopentertainmentHouston CultureMapculturemapHouston
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
See where Houston ranks among the most fun cities in America
Top 5 places to work in Houston, new national survey
Anonymous donor gifts $4 million to University of Houston
Two Houston spots rank among top 50 barbecue joints
More Houston CultureMap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Star power packed into the weekend as multiple concerts hit Houston
World's biggest bounce house returns to Houston this fall
Marty Balin, founder of band Jefferson Airplane, dies
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 begins on a high note
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sen. Ted Cruz discusses FBI investigation into Kavanaugh allegations
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
Facebook live shooting victim Devyn Holmes out of hospital
Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats
Star power packed into the weekend as multiple concerts hit Houston
NAKED INTRUDER: Grandma scares off man by popping out dentures
Protesters gather during library's drag queen story time event
Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
Show More
Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
TX Equusearch joins authorities in search of missing 21-year-old man
2 police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
5-vehicle crash causes delays on I-45 NB at Eastex
HOLIDAY HIRE: H-E-B to hire nearly 1,000 people across Greater Houston
More News