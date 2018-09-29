HOUSTON, Texas --One of the most eagerly anticipated fall movie openings isn't a blockbuster film, but rather, an actual theater. Rooftop Cinema Club - the first rooftop movie experience in Houston - caused quite the buzz when the fall opening date was recently announced.
The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.
The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.
Fresh off the opening news, Rooftop Cinema Club announced its grand opening lineup, which paid tribute to Houston's legendary actor/dancer/all-around stud, Patrick Swayze, with a sunset screening of the '80s classic, "Dirty Dancing."
Tickets for the movies sold out quick, but they just released a new schedule a family program to keep up with the demand.
The chain unveiled its first ever kid-friendly program, Rooftop Cinema Kids Club, plus a November lineup that doubles the number of currently available films.
Tickets for November go on sale at noon, Monday, October 1 and will be available online.
Here is the November lineup. Visit the Rooftop Cinema site for more information.
November 1 - Hocus Pocus
November 2 - 10 Things I Hate About You
November 2 - Mean Girls
November 3 - Beetle Juice
November 3 - Leon the Professional
November 6 - Pulp Fiction
November 7 - Raiders of the Lost Ark
November 8 - Toy Story
November 8 - Pretty Woman
November 9 - The Princess Bride
November 9 - Dirty Dancing
November 10 - Breakfast at Tiffany's
November 10 - The Big Lebowski
November 13 - Varsity Blues
November 14 - The Big Chill
November 15 - The Lion King
November 15 - The Breakfast Club
November 16 - The Greatest Showman
November 16 - Grease
November 17 - Mamma Mia!
November 17 - Selena
November 20 - Casablanca
November 21 - Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
November 24 - Drive
November 24 - The Notebook
November 27 - Top Gun
November 28 - Fried Green Tomatoes
November 29 - Incredibles 2
November 29 - Clueless
November 29 - Clue
November 29 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show
