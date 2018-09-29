One of the most eagerly anticipated fall movie openings isn't a blockbuster film, but rather, an actual theater. Rooftop Cinema Club - the first rooftop movie experience in Houston - caused quite the buzz when the fall opening date was recently announced.The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.Fresh off the opening news, Rooftop Cinema Club announced its grand opening lineup, which paid tribute to Houston's legendary actor/dancer/all-around stud, Patrick Swayze, with a sunset screening of the '80s classic, "Dirty Dancing."Tickets for the movies sold out quick, but they just released a new schedule a family program to keep up with the demand.The chain unveiled its first ever kid-friendly program, Rooftop Cinema Kids Club, plus a November lineup that doubles the number of currently available films.Tickets for November go on sale at noon, Monday, October 1 and will be available online.Here is the November lineup.November 1 - Hocus PocusNovember 2 - 10 Things I Hate About YouNovember 2 - Mean GirlsNovember 3 - Beetle JuiceNovember 3 - Leon the ProfessionalNovember 6 - Pulp FictionNovember 7 - Raiders of the Lost ArkNovember 8 - Toy StoryNovember 8 - Pretty WomanNovember 9 - The Princess BrideNovember 9 - Dirty DancingNovember 10 - Breakfast at Tiffany'sNovember 10 - The Big LebowskiNovember 13 - Varsity BluesNovember 14 - The Big ChillNovember 15 - The Lion KingNovember 15 - The Breakfast ClubNovember 16 - The Greatest ShowmanNovember 16 - GreaseNovember 17 - Mamma Mia!November 17 - SelenaNovember 20 - CasablancaNovember 21 - Willy Wonka & The Chocolate FactoryNovember 24 - DriveNovember 24 - The NotebookNovember 27 - Top GunNovember 28 - Fried Green TomatoesNovember 29 - Incredibles 2November 29 - CluelessNovember 29 - ClueNovember 29 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show