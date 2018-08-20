In an attempt to increase revenue, Netflix said they are testing ads inside of Netflix original shows like "Orange is the New Black" or "13 Reasons Why."
Shows such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder" won't be affected, as those are content not created by Netflix.
Netflix said that customers concerned about commercials interrupting shows shouldn't worry, noting they are only testing the ads.
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
