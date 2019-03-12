Arts & Entertainment

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida announce summer North American tour

EMBED <>More Videos

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida are coming to The Woodlands.

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida announced on Monday that they will be going on an epic group tour across North America.

The music icons will be joining forces to bring a live music experience to amphitheater stages throughout the summer.

The Live Nation-produced, 21-stop tour will start on July 23 and end on August 31.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is also offering a presale exclusive to Citi card members beginning on March 12, at 12 p.m. local time, through Citi's Private Pass program.

The tour will be stopping in The Woodlands on Friday, August 23 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

To see the rest of the tour dates and for more ticket information, visit livenationentertainment.com.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertmusicmusic news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Body found in Waller apartment complex parking lot
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
Bodycam shows officers save man from burning car
Police investigating officer for forceful takedown of teen
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
Show More
87-year-old man with dementia missing from Houston home
Sheriff: Mom killed 11-year-old to keep her from having sex
Chicago man identified as victim in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Woman steals $800,000 from small business over 5 years
First full 'Aladdin' trailer includes 'A Whole New World'
More TOP STORIES News