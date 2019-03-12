Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida announce summer North American tour

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida announced on Monday that they will be going on an epic group tour across North America.
The music icons will be joining forces to bring a live music experience to amphitheater stages throughout the summer.
The Live Nation-produced, 21-stop tour will start on July 23 and end on August 31.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is also offering a presale exclusive to Citi card members beginning on March 12, at 12 p.m. local time, through Citi's Private Pass program.
The tour will be stopping in The Woodlands on Friday, August 23 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
To see the rest of the tour dates and for more ticket information, visit livenationentertainment.com.
