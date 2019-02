EMBED >More News Videos Minute Maid Park to host WWE's Royal Rumble event in 2020

The WWE is taking over the Toyota Center on Sunday.Men and women from the Raw and Smackdown rosters will be fighting in the "Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View."Before the event, fans can meet "The Man" Becky Lynch at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Fans will have a chance to take pictures and talk with Lynch at the Cricket Wireless store on Beechnut.