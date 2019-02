“Because of him, we want to bring another amusement park back to Houston.”



Mayor @SylvesterTurner gives a key to the city to @trvisXX! pic.twitter.com/0IJpstfkEz — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) February 14, 2019

It was truly lit at @ToyotaCenter this evening. I was honored to present @trvisXX with a key to the city along with @aturner4545.



The crowd went in #SickoMode.



A surreal experience. #Astroworld pic.twitter.com/icqOPXclhK — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 14, 2019

After the announcement earlier this week that a Six Flags water park will be opening for the 2019 season in the Houston area , could an amusement park in the vein of Astroworld be not too far off?That appears to be what Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner now has some theme park lovers thinking.During the Travis Scott concert Wednesday night at the Toyota Center, the mayor presented the rapper with a key to the city, and dropped a subtle hint about a park."Because of him, we want to bring another amusement theme park back to the city of Houston!" the mayor said.Of course, that proclamation was met with cheers.But it may be hard not to get excited about an AstroWorld reboot at a Travis Scott concert.Scott was in Houston for the second leg of his tour bearing the same name as the beloved amusement park. He also brought the spirit of AstroWorld to life with his set design, which featured a roller coaster built for the show that he rode on across the arena.He then performed on a Ferris wheel.Other theme parks are in the area, including Typhoon Texas and Grand Texas , where fans can get their fix, but it doesn't hurt to dream, right?