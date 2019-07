Disneyland Marvel Land: Comics-themed expansion coming to California Adventure

EMBED >More News Videos Are you ready for an epic adventure to a galaxy far, far away? Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park.

EMBED >More News Videos When it opens at Disneyland, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will offer food and drinks fit for an entire planet of hungry smugglers, bounty hunters and droids.

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE COVERAGE:

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ready for Marvel Land? The Disneyland Resort is moving full steam ahead on another expansion for next year -- this time at the California Adventure Park.The new land will be themed for the superheroes of Marvel comics and movies.The city of Anaheim has already approved a handful of building permits.So far, the permits assess the value of the work at more than $14 million.Some of those permits include projects for a new retail outlet, a microbrewery and a character meet-and-greet area. More details are expected to be released at D23 in August.This latest Marvel expansion comes on the heels of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge