HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Baytown man who claims he is singer Patti Labelle's biggest fan got the opportunity of a lifetime Saturday.

Christopher Champion says he bought the singer some flowers for her Saturday concert as a way to propose to her.

Security didn't allow Champion to give the flowers to her, but they did make sure they got in her dressing room.

After making her debut, Champion says Labelle sung one song and asked the audience, "Where's Christopher?"

As a way to thank her self-proclaimed biggest fan, Labelle chose Champion among four men to help serenade her popular hit "Lady Marmalade."

"I ran up there and got to sing/dance with my favorite singer!" the man said in a Facebook post.
