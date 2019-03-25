Luke Bryan gives American Idol contestant from Matagorda County his cowboy boots because his had holes

Aww @lukebryanonline has a ❤! And now I get his stanky feet. No good deed goes unpunished… 🤦🏼‍♀ #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/pzE6qUZgoY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- American Idol judge Luke Bryan doesn't just give advice.As one Texas contestant learned Sunday night, Bryan will give you the boots right off his own feet.Colby Swift, who is from Midfield, Texas in Matagorda County, was performing when Bryan noticed that Swift had holes in his boots. That's when Bryan got up and gave him his pair."So Colby, those boots are made for walking to the next round and your whole line is going to the next round," Bryan said.Another Texan, Laci Kaye Booth of Livingston also got good news, learning that she would move forward. Booth says she now has all the confidence she needs to compete.But not all the Texans who performed on the first night of Hollywood Week were quite so lucky.Houstonian Courtney Penry forgot the lyrics to a Kelly Clarkson song and was sent home.American Idol continues Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC13.