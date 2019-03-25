Arts & Entertainment

Luke Bryan gives American Idol contestant from Matagorda County his cowboy boots because his had holes

"These boots are made for walking to the next round," American Idol judge Luke Bryan told the contestant.

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- American Idol judge Luke Bryan doesn't just give advice.

As one Texas contestant learned Sunday night, Bryan will give you the boots right off his own feet.

Colby Swift, who is from Midfield, Texas in Matagorda County, was performing when Bryan noticed that Swift had holes in his boots. That's when Bryan got up and gave him his pair.

"So Colby, those boots are made for walking to the next round and your whole line is going to the next round," Bryan said.



Another Texan, Laci Kaye Booth of Livingston also got good news, learning that she would move forward. Booth says she now has all the confidence she needs to compete.

SEE ALSO: They're going to Hollywood! Local 'American Idol' contestants punch golden tickets to next round

But not all the Texans who performed on the first night of Hollywood Week were quite so lucky.

Houstonian Courtney Penry forgot the lyrics to a Kelly Clarkson song and was sent home.

American Idol continues Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC13.
