They're going to Hollywood! Local 'American Idol' contestants punch golden tickets to next round

Sugar Land native Uché Ndubizu-Egwim-Okoli, who goes by his stage name Uché, is moving on in the competition after first hearing "no" from judge Lionel Richie.
Richie had a change of heart after learning Uché aspires to sing like Prince.
SEE MORE ON UCHÉ: Sugar Land singer could become your next 'American Idol'
Country singer Laci Kaye Booth, of Livingston, also wowed the judges with her skills. On Friday, ABC13 spoke to Laci, who said she's been playing guitar and writing her own music since the age of 9.
"I've wanted to spread love and kindness through my music and share my heart with the world," Laci said. She says she also plays the mandolin and the piano.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ see y’all in HOLLYWOOD ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ugh I’m on cloud 9. Best day of my life. Thank y’all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FBuOqYHXp3— Laci Kaye Booth (@lacikayebooth) March 4, 2019
Laci said it was a dream come true to perform in front of Richie and other judges, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.
Laci also caught the attention of another 'American Idol' star, season one winner Maddie Poppe.
@lacikayebooth is crazy good. She’s gonna make is so far. I can’t stress it enough. I love that she doesn’t have to include all the bells & whistles to try and show off either. I’m sure she can but it’s so refreshing 2 hear a voice w such a beautiful tone. Doesn’t have 2 even try— Maddie Poppe (@MaddiePoppe) March 4, 2019
You can watch more of her interview on the ABC13 Facebook page.
American Idol is back Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ABC13.