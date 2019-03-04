american idol

They're going to Hollywood! Local 'American Idol' contestants punch golden tickets to next round

EMBED <>More Videos

Local contestants shine on 'American Idol'

The Houston area was well-represented on the season premiere of "American Idol" Sunday night, as two local singers punched their tickets to Hollywood.

Sugar Land native Uché Ndubizu-Egwim-Okoli, who goes by his stage name Uché, is moving on in the competition after first hearing "no" from judge Lionel Richie.

Richie had a change of heart after learning Uché aspires to sing like Prince.

SEE MORE ON UCHÉ: Sugar Land singer could become your next 'American Idol'

Country singer Laci Kaye Booth, of Livingston, also wowed the judges with her skills. On Friday, ABC13 spoke to Laci, who said she's been playing guitar and writing her own music since the age of 9.

"I've wanted to spread love and kindness through my music and share my heart with the world," Laci said. She says she also plays the mandolin and the piano.



Laci said it was a dream come true to perform in front of Richie and other judges, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

Laci also caught the attention of another 'American Idol' star, season one winner Maddie Poppe.



You can watch more of her interview on the ABC13 Facebook page.

American Idol is back Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ABC13.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusicamerican idol
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Sugar Land singer could be the next 'American Idol'
'American Idol' judges on new season: 'It's really quite amazing'
Katy singer to audition before American Idol celebrity judges
Carrie Underwood gets emotional at Walk of Fame ceremony
TOP STORIES
Man killed in crash after possible tire blowout on North Fwy
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Houston Weather: Cold start to the work week
Missing sisters reunited with family after days in the woods
Suspected drunk driver faces new charge after woman dies
Should your pet try CBD? What you need to know
Show More
Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires
'My heart sank:' Friend remembers teen killed in hit-and-run
Theodore the dog looking healthy, but still recovering
Snooze: An AM Eatery coming to The Woodlands
Man beaten in apparent road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News