ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder

NEW YORK --
There was a big surprise and a special honor Friday for the executive producer of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest shocked Michael Gelman by calling him in front of the cameras during the show.

Officials from Guinness World Records were then called out to honor Gelman with an award.

With 7,534, Gelman is now the world record holder for most morning show episodes produced by an individual.

And here's a bit of trivia -- in 1988, Gelman became the youngest executive producer of a syndicated talk show.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentworld recordlive with kelly and ryankelly riparyan seacrestentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
LIVE: Beyonce's protegees Chloe x Halle visit ABC13
Looking back at 'Fluffy Day' in Houston for Gabriel Iglesias
'Boondocks Saints' actor reveals he's super fan of Marvin Zindler
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Hurricane Florence: Track Category 1 storm as it makes landfall on North Carolina coast
'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot
Ted Oberg reports in the center of Hurricane Florence
People trapped on roofs and in attics as Florence batters NC
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
LIVE: Beyonce's protegees Chloe x Halle visit ABC13
1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Sugar Land
Flash Flood Watch for parts of SE Texas until 4 p.m.
Show More
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
US-290 construction postponed a second time due to weather
HPD: Parents leave kids behind in car after police chase
More News