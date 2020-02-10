Arts & Entertainment

Florence Pugh, star of 'Little Women', charms Oscars red carpet as 1st-time nominee

LOS ANGELES -- First-time Oscar nominee Florence Pugh continues to dazzle fans, and this time she's graced the red carpet in a satin teal gown.

Pugh has charmed many as she takes on the 92nd annual Academy Awards, including when she posted the raw moment she learned of her best actress in a supporting role nomination for Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" on Instagram.

Pugh played Amy March, sister of protagonist Jo March, in the film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.

Pugh stars in Gerwig's interpretation of what it means for four young sisters to grow up on their own terms alongside actresses Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Pugh is facing off against Laura Dern, who also stars in "Little Women," but is nominated in the category for her role in "Marriage Story," a film written and directed by Gerwig's husband Noah Baumbach.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionmoviesaward showshollywood
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows moments before security guard kills customer
Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard
Show More
Dreary and rainy as we head into your work week
Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale
Billy Porter rocks gold feathers on Oscars red carpet
From J.J. to Halle Berry: Who was seen at UFC 247 in Houston
Fans show up big for Roughnecks as they make XFL debut
More TOP STORIES News