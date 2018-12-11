ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston

Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to four cities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This year, Lil' Wayne liberated his long-awaited 12th studio album "Tha Carter V" after years of a behind-the-scenes legal battle.

Now, the legendary rapper is celebrating the album's release with a free concert in Houston later this month.

The New Orleans-born artist is kicking off the four-city "I Ain't S--- Without You" tour on Dec. 17 in H-town. Other cities include Atlanta, Washington and Chicago.

The tour is being held on behalf of the Tidal music streaming service. Subscribers of the streaming app will be able to RSVP for tickets for free. In addition, Tidal members with Sprint Unlimited Plus service will get VIP access to the show.

Tickets can be reserved at this site.

Details of the show, including time and location, were not immediately announced.

