Iconic 'We Love Houston' sign transformed into laser light show

The iconic landmark was suddenly aglow in laser lights on Saturday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of Houston's iconic landmarks recently got an impressive upgrade.

The beloved 'We Love Houston' sign, located in the East End, was transformed with vivid laser lights and music to put together an entirely choreographed show for Houstonians to enjoy.

"This project is a part of our 'Celebrate Houston' series that highlights our city's iconic artwork and landmarks," said self-taught laserist Meganne Money. "We aim to dazzle each of them and bring attention to the works that make our city special."

The Saturday debut wasn't the first time Money and her partner John Dickinson of JD3 Lasers have used their skills to light up a Houston landmark. The company also transformed the 'Be Someone' graffiti above North Freeway, exclusively using live controls.

Houston company transforms famed 'Be Someone' sign into laser show
The Be Someone sign turned into a light show on the freeway.



What makes these shows so special is that they're planned and executed in secrecy. The duo chooses not to promote the location of these projects in advanced because they feel random appearances adds more fun and appeal to everyone.

"We do let folks know the day of that we are about to do something new and give them an opportunity to guess where we are headed. This is also one of the ways we get ideas for future projects," said Money.

These eye-grabbing transformations are the first of many to come.
