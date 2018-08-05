With a heavy heart I post this... 😢 pic.twitter.com/sG8bBP142P — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 5, 2018

Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018

Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️ May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour! 😉 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) August 4, 2018

I’m a little bummed that you out bid me (seriously) as I really wanted that house, but I’m very excited you’re taking on this project. Let me know if you want any help :) @hgtv #bradybunchhome #IconicDreamHome — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) August 4, 2018

Former pop star Lance Bass announced with joy Saturday he had been the winning bidder to purchase the "Brady Bunch" house in the San Fernando Valley.But a few hours after sharing the news on Twitter, the NSYNC member said he was "feeling heartbroken" when it appeared he might not be the winning bidder after all.Bass said after being told he was the winning bidder, he was later informed that another buyer, possibly a Hollywood studio, was prepared to acquire the property "at any cost.""They will outperform any bid with unlimited resources," he wrote."I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome," he added.The iconic home is located on Dilling Street in Studio City and served as the exterior for "The Brady Bunch," which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974.The asking price was nearly $2 million but no word on how much Bass bid or how much the competing buyer is willing to pay.When Bass initially thought he would be the buyer, he gushed with enthusiasm over plans to fix up the house, but retain its "Brady Bunch" flavor.At that time, Maureen McCormick - also known as Marcia Brady - congratulated Bass and he replied she'd be his first dinner guest.One of the other bidders for the home was "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Silver Scott, who offered his help to Bass renovating the property.