Kylie Jenner makes guest appearance at Houston Ulta store

While there have been pop-up shops for her cosmetic line before, this will be the first time the products are available for purchase in store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner greeted screaming fans at a beauty store in Houston.

Jenner was in town with boyfriend Travis Scott for his Astroworld festival.



On Sunday, Jenner visited the Ulta Beauty store on 5410 Richmond Avenue to promote her Christmas lip-kit launch.


While there have been pop-up shops before for her cosmetics line, this was the first time the products are available for purchase in store.

Fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Jenner can stop by the Ulta Store at 5410 Richmond Avenue.

