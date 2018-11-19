HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner greeted screaming fans at a beauty store in Houston.
Jenner was in town with boyfriend Travis Scott for his Astroworld festival.
On Sunday, Jenner visited the Ulta Beauty store on 5410 Richmond Avenue to promote her Christmas lip-kit launch.
🚨HOUSTON🚨 @kyliejenner will be stopping by the Richmond Ave @ultabeauty store later today to say hi to our #KylieCosmetics customers... if you’re in town, head over to 5140 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX, 77056 💋— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) November 18, 2018
While there have been pop-up shops before for her cosmetics line, this was the first time the products are available for purchase in store.
#KISSMAS is here! Our lip sets, Lip Kit and super glitter glosses make the perfect holiday gifts or stocking stuffers! Set your alarms, Monday at 9am PST 👄 #Holiday18 pic.twitter.com/CZWEGBDeb3— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) November 18, 2018