Two months after giving birth to her daughter with Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Upton got candid on her Instagram about her weight loss goals for 2019.
"I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I've been working out and eating healthy. It's so hard over the holidays," Upton wrote in the post.
Just last month, Upton was seen pushing a workout sled with Verlander standing on top of it, smiling.
