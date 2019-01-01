ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Supermodel Kate Upton gets candid about her mission to lose baby weight

The supermodel says that working out and eating healthy has been a struggle because of the holidays.

Supermodel Kate Upton has never been shy about her body.

Two months after giving birth to her daughter with Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Upton got candid on her Instagram about her weight loss goals for 2019.

"I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I've been working out and eating healthy. It's so hard over the holidays," Upton wrote in the post.

Just last month, Upton was seen pushing a workout sled with Verlander standing on top of it, smiling.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce the birth of their daughter
Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at NRG Stadium

Kate Upton shares details of fairytale Italian wedding to Justin Verlander
Photos of Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's wedding in Italy

