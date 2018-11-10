Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announced the birth of their first child, Genevieve Upton Verlander.
The couple took to Instagram to share photos of their newborn daughter, who was born Wednesday, Nov. 7.
Genevieve's birth came just days after the couple celebrated their one year anniversary.
