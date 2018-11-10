EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4262873" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at NRG Stadium

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived.Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announced the birth of their first child, Genevieve Upton Verlander.The couple took to Instagram to share photos of their newborn daughter, who was born Wednesday, Nov. 7.Genevieve's birth came just days after the couple celebrated their one year anniversary.