ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce the birth of their daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship (AP)

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announced the birth of their first child, Genevieve Upton Verlander.

RELATED: Justin Verlander and Kate Upton celebrate 1-year anniversary



The couple took to Instagram to share photos of their newborn daughter, who was born Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Genevieve's birth came just days after the couple celebrated their one year anniversary.
READ MORE

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at NRG Stadium

Kate Upton shares details of fairytale Italian wedding to Justin Verlander
EMBED More News Videos

Photos of Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's wedding in Italy

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHouston AstrosMLBcelebrity birthsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
'Die Hard' coming back to theaters
Painting by renowned Spanish artist discovered at MFAH
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Citizens help police officer arrest man crossing freeway
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
Cold and clouds sticking around ahead of a soggy Sunday
2 arrested, 1 on the run after shootout and chase with police
Lamar HS students involved in apparent murder-suicide identified
Food fight at Whataburger may be between rival HS students
Woman shoots and kills husband after argument in Spring
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Brace yourself for West Loop shut down
Show More
Mother left haunted by daughter's rape and murder
Mom stabbed with broken coffee mug during brawl at bus stop
$65K donated to teacher caught on video punching student
1 person dead after driver slams into barricades on US-290
Teenager paralyzed after football game gets surprise visit
More News