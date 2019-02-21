Jussie Smollett talks music and acting during world tour stop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3549071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jussie Smollett is a singer, songwriter, director and activist who released his debut album "Sum of My Music" on March 2.

"Empire" star Jussie Smollett was on a world tour that bought him to Houston in 2018.The actor is also a singer, songwriter, director and activist who released his debut album "Sum of My Music" on March 2.Fans who watch him play pop star Jamal Lyon on "Empire" know Smollett's vocal abilities well as he and other cast members often perform within the show.While in Houston, Smollett stopped by the ABC13 Eyewitness News studio for a few questions. Click on the video above to watch the full interview.