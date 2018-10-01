ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston rooftop theater kicks off grand opening with 'Dirty Dancing' showing

Houston's first rooftop movie theater will also feature other movies with Texas ties, like "Selena" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston is getting its first outdoor rooftop theater, and the first movie you'll see there is "Dirty Dancing."

Rooftop Cinema Club will show the dance film on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Patrick Swayze was born and raised in Houston.

"His mother actually had a ballroom dance studio in Houston and he grew up ballroom dancing," said Fred Astaire River Oaks dance instructor Dustin Howren. "Mambo was, I think, one of his favorite dances that he did."

Howren has been teaching ballroom dance for 10 years.

He said "Dirty Dancing" is still bringing in couples.

"They come in and they're like, 'Oh, I want to learn how to do this from the 'Dirty Dancing' movie,'" he laughed.

Rooftop Cinema Club is also featuring other movies with Texas ties, like "Selena" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

Go here for a full schedule here.

