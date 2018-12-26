ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston native unleashes true crime series 'An Innocent Man' on Netflix

A Houston native is at the helm of a brutal Netflix true crime series.

Gripping, ominous, and chilling, "An Innocent Man" is the latest tale that has audiences buzzing on the streaming juggernaut Netflix.

The brooding series is based on the true crime novel of the same name by author John Grisham.

Much like the wildly popular streaming series "Making a Murderer," the show is an eerie whodunit, but at its heart, it's a story that brutally illustrates the challenges and corruption that plagues the U.S. criminal justice system.

