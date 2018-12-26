Gripping, ominous, and chilling, "An Innocent Man" is the latest tale that has audiences buzzing on the streaming juggernaut Netflix.
The brooding series is based on the true crime novel of the same name by author John Grisham.
Much like the wildly popular streaming series "Making a Murderer," the show is an eerie whodunit, but at its heart, it's a story that brutally illustrates the challenges and corruption that plagues the U.S. criminal justice system.
