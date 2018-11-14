Here are a few events to plan for in your community around the holiday season.
Nov. 12-Dec. 22
Take the kids to Home for the Holidays event
Each weekend Old Town Spring hosts various activities including horse-drawn wagons and a petting zoo. Children can also mail letters to Santa in special mailboxes. Times vary (Sat.-Sun.). Free. 403 Main St., Spring. 281-353-9310. www.oldtownspring.com/
Nov. 13
Shop for holiday items
The Assistance League of the Bay Area's Holiday Extravaganza will feature holiday decor, wreaths, holiday clothing and jewelry for purchase. Food and drinks will be served. 4-8 p.m. $10. 100 E. NASA Parkway, Ste. 80, Webster. 281-554-2594.
www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area
Nov. 16
Watch a Christmas tree lighting in Tomball
Kick off the holiday celebrations with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa Claus, a sing-along with Cool Freddie and the Crew, hot chocolate and cookies. 7-9 p.m. Free. 201 S. Elm St., Tomball. 281-351-5484. www.tomballtx.gov
Nov. 16-17
Go Christmas shopping at the annual Dickens Market
The Dickens Market, sponsored by the Cypress Creek Community Chorale, includes booths sellling crafts and collectibles. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 6823 Cypresswood Drive, Spring. 281-376-7113. www.windroseca.org
Nov. 17
Catch a holiday parade
The Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 53rd annual Tomball Holiday Parade with the theme of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The parade starts at West Main and Elm streets, moving west past Buvinghausen Road. 10 a.m. Free. Main Street, Tomball. 281-351-7222.
www.tomballchamber.org
Nov. 16-Jan. 6
See a holiday light show
Magical Winter Lights will feature a lantern festival, acrobatic performances, a dinosaur exhibit and more. 5-10 p.m. (Sun.-Thu.), 5-11 p.m. (Fri.-Sat.). $13-$23. 1000 FM 2004, La Marque. 888-560-5853. www.magicalwinterlights.com
Nov. 24
Meet Santa at the park
Harris County Precinct 4 hosts a Holiday Wonderland in Burroughs Park, featuring food trucks, crafts, a petting zoo, holiday movies, snow and a visit from Santa Claus. Craft activities have limited supplies and are open to children ages 12 and younger. 4-8 p.m. Free. Burroughs Park, 9738 Hufsmith Rd., Tomball. 281-353-8424. www.hcp4.net
Dec. 1
Attend a holiday open house in Tomball
Enjoy music from Curtis Poullard and the Creole Zydeco Band and food catered by Every-Bellies at a Christmas open house, hosted by The Arbor Gate, a garden center in Tomball. 2-6 p.m. Free. The Arbor Gate, 15635 FM 2920, Tomball. 281-351-8851.
www.arborgate.com
Dec. 1
Get in the holiday spirit
The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce partners with the city of Magnolia for "The Magic of Christmas" Parade of Lights and tree lighting. Parade participants must register by Nov. 14. 5:30 p.m. Free. Unity Park, 19459 Unity Park Dr., Magnolia.
281-356-1488. www.greatermagnoliaparkwaycc.org
Dec. 1
Eat pancakes for charity
Abandoned Animal Rescue hosts its second annual holiday pancake breakfast fundraiser. The event includes pancakes, holiday music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as a walk through of the shelter. 10 a.m.-noon. Donations welcome. 32632 Wright Rd., Magnolia. 281-789-4142. www.aartexas.org
Dec. 1
Give to charities at Jingle Bells Winter Festival
National Charity League-Cypress Creek Chapter and the WindRose Social Club hold a fundraising festival with sledding, a holiday market and Santa. 1-4 p.m. Free. 5740 Pinelakes Blvd., Spring. 281-788-9029.
Dec. 2
Attend a Christmas concert celebrating Mary
The Cypress Creek Community Chorale presents "Magnificat," a Christmas concert celebrating Mary, the mother of Jesus. 7 p.m. Free. Cypress Creek Christian Church, 6823 Cypresswood Drive, Spring. 281-376-7113. www.cypresscreekchorale.cc
Dec. 7-8
See 'The Nutcracker' ballet
Houston Repertoire Ballet hosts performances of "The Nutcracker" in partnership with Cypress Philharmonic. Full-length and abbreviated performances available. The abbreviated version, "The Nutcracker: Arts & Education", features educational content for young children. 7 p.m. (Fri., abbreviated performance), 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Sat., full length), 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Sun., full length). $12-$23. Tomball High School Theatre, 30330 Quinn Rd., Tomball. 281-940-4721. www.hrbdance.org
Dec. 7-9
Browse a holiday market
The annual Tomball German Christmas Market features more than 200 street vendors selling German food, drinks, clothes and souvenirs. The event also includes four music stages, a petting zoo and street performers. Times vary. Free (admission, parking and shuttle). Tomball Historic Depot Plaza, 201 S. Elm St., Tomball. www.tomballgermanfest.org
Dec. 8
Fundraiser for the holidays
Rosehill Fire Department hosts a fundraiser at Market Days Rosehill Junction with live and silent auctions, a visit from Santa Claus, a children's train, live music and vendors. All proceeds benefit the department. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 22019 Decker Prairie-Rosehill Rd., Tomball. 832-948-2244. www.marketdaysrosehill.com
Dec. 8
Kids' theater presents 'Santa's Little Helper'
"Santa's Little Helper" is an original musical featuring original songs as well as Christmas classics to sing along to. 11 a.m. Free. Mangum-Howell Community Center in Doss Park, 2500 Frick Road, Houston.
281-440-4850. www.cypresscreekface.org
Dec. 8
Go to a boat parade
The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and several Bay Area communities will host the 57th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade. The boats-which will feature light displays, music and designs-will sail into Galveston Bay and return. 6-10 p.m. Free (to watch), $95 (to register before Dec. 8), $125 (to register Dec. 8). 2551 S. Shore Blvd., League City. 281-488-7676. www.clearlakearea.com
Dec. 11
Celebrate holiday season with Promenade series
Classical and traditional holiday music is presented, including the opera "Christmas Presents." 3 p.m. $6-$12. John Wesley United Methodist Church,
5830 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Houston. 281-440-4850. www.cypresscreekface.org
Dec. 12-16
Attend the Christmas Spectacular stage show
An annual production at Champion Forest Baptist Church features a live band and orchestra, dancers, theatrical performances and renditions of classic Christmas carols, including a re-enactment of Biblical events. 7 p.m. (Wed.-Sun.), 3 p.m. (Sat.-Sun.). $6-$15. Champion Forest Baptist Church, 15555 Stuebner Airline Road, Houston. 844-885-1995. www.championforest.org
Dec. 15
Enjoy chorale's Christmas concert program
Texas Master Chorale performs its Christmas Concert program, "Laud to the Nativity" by Ottorino Respighi.
7:30 p.m. Prices vary. John Wesley. United Methodist Church, 5830 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Houston. 281-351-9818. www.texasmasterchorale.org
