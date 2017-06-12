POLITICS

5 things you didn't know about George H.W. Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's five things you may not have known about George H.W. Bush. (Dave Einsel)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today we're wishing former President George H.W. Bush a happy birthday.

Bush turns 93 years old, and his wife Barbara just turned 92 years old last week.

The president tweeted, "I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

The two are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

A LOOK BACK: THE BUSHES

True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
EMBED More News Videos

A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara.

Remember when George Bush went skydiving at age 90?
EMBED More News Videos

In honor of his 90th birthday, the former president jumped out of a plane - again

PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush through the years
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcelebritygeorge h.w. bushbirthdaybuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Lawsuit: Trump violated constitution with hotel stays
A look back at when George Bush skydived at age 90
Happy Birthday, Barbara Bush: A treasured love story
Opposing Sharia law protests break out in La Porte
More Politics
Top Stories
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
GET READY: You'll be dodging downpours this morning
Here's how to audition for 'American Idol' right now
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Montrose Center to hold vigil for victims in Pulse attack
Show More
2 women wanted for boutique burglary in SW Houston
Bear scares runners during Colorado race
Lawsuit: Trump violated constitution with hotel stays
Say it isn't so! French fries pose new health risk
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
More News
Top Video
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
2 women wanted for boutique burglary in SW Houston
Montrose Center to hold vigil for victims in Pulse attack
More Video