HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Today we're wishing former President George H.W. Bush a happy birthday.
Bush turns 93 years old, and his wife Barbara just turned 92 years old last week.
The president tweeted, "I'm the luckiest guy in the world."
The two are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.
A LOOK BACK: THE BUSHES
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
Remember when George Bush went skydiving at age 90?
PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush through the years
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff