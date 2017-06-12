EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1755039" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara.

Today we're wishing former President George H.W. Bush a happy birthday.Bush turns 93 years old, and his wife Barbara just turned 92 years old last week.The president tweeted, "I'm the luckiest guy in the world."The two are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.