"Game of Thrones" takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- The calendar may say spring, but in Las Vegas, winter isn't just coming... it arrived.The Bellagio resort and casino is utilizing familiar elements from the television series "Game of Thrones" on its world famous fountains, including fire-breathing dragons. The water jets move to the show's recognizable theme song and ends in a giant blaze of pyrotechnics."Game of Thrones" returns to HBO later this month for its eighth and final season.