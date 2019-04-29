'Game of Thrones' battle had fans squinting, adjusting TV settings

Me when the #GameofThrones Dragon CGI budget stole all the funds from lighting equipment pic.twitter.com/96ICjkFY6e — Steven Chang (@SjkChang) April 29, 2019

Lighting budget for #GameofThrones Season 8 Episode 3. pic.twitter.com/OCOkeFwbhI — Michael Tope (@MichaelTope) April 29, 2019

I would like to thank Melisandre for increasing the lighting in this episode by 100 #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/ngIQ5tHaDO — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 29, 2019

Me the first half hour of the episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uziop310wv — Saja (@xsii24) April 29, 2019

Trying to see where the Dothrakis went #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/loiCV9UBMK — Escobar (@Don_Paablo) April 29, 2019

Me trying to keep track of Tormund during the battle. #GameofThrones #GOTS8E3 pic.twitter.com/sHaII6qzFR — Stephanie Grimm (@MothyrFreyja) April 29, 2019

The night was dark and full of terrors, but fans had a hard time seeing the action.At 82 minutes, the third episode of the final season is the longest ever. It took 55 days to film.That may be the longest battle shoot in television history, but some fans went to Twitter to wonder if they could've taken a few extra days to adjust the lighting.