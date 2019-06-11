Arts & Entertainment

Hugh Hefner files: FBI releases files on 'Playboy' magazine founder

The FBI released its files on "Playboy" founder and Chicago native Hugh Hefner on Monday.

Some of the files deal with what the FBI describes as "obscene material" published in the early days of the magazine. The FBI interviewed Hefner about the magazine.

Hefner was arrested at his Chicago home on obscenity charges in 1963 and acquitted by a jury.

Hefner published the first issue of "Playboy" in 1953. He died in 2017 of natural causes at age 91.

To see the files on Hefner released by FBI, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwashington d.c.celebrityplayboyfbiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News