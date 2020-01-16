Fans line up for days for K-pop band Seventeen in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular K-pop group has landed in Houston and fans have been lining up for days.Boy band Seventeen performed at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land Wednesday night, but the first fans starting lining up on Monday.So why are they called Seventeen if they only have 13 members? The group consists of three units including hip-hop, vocal, and performance."There's 13 boys, three units, but they're one team. So, it adds up to 17," explained one fan.The group is also making a stop in Dallas along with New Jersey, Chicago, L.A., San Jose and Seattle, according to a promotional flyer posted on the group's Twitter.