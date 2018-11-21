ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fans injured after brawl breaks out at Pusha T concert in Toronto

People tried to rush the stage during a Pusha T concert in Toronto.

TORONTO, Canada (KTRK) --
Fists started flying after people in the crowd threw some kind of liquid and cups at rapper Pusha T during his sold-out show in Toronto.

Several people tried to rush the stage as he performed at the Danforth Music Hall Tuesday night. The men didn't make it to the stage and instead, clashed with members of Pusha T's security team.

One fan tweeted that the show ended after 40 minutes. Another said that Pusha T did come back, only to be escorted out again.

This was the rapper's first show in Toronto since his feud with Drake. Toronto is Drake's hometown.

Last month, Drake opened up about the ongoing feud on Lebron James' HBO hit series "The Shop."

Toronto police said numerous people were injured in the fight.
