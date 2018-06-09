ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Eunice Gayson, the first woman to play a "Bond Girl" in the James Bond series, has died at 90

The very first James Bond girl has died at the age of 90.

Eunice Gayson played the character Sylvia Trench in "Doctor No," which was released in 1962 and "From Russia With Love" in 1963.

According to a tweet from Gayson's Twitter page, the British actress died Friday.

