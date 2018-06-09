Eunice Gayson played the character Sylvia Trench in "Doctor No," which was released in 1962 and "From Russia With Love" in 1963.
According to a tweet from Gayson's Twitter page, the British actress died Friday.
Comment from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.” pic.twitter.com/W0UOcDEuZq— James Bond (@007) June 9, 2018