Movie fans are covering their eyes, trying to mimic Sandra Bullock's character in the movie.
Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.— Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019
In response, the Los Gatos-based company Netflix tweeted out the following message:
The thriller seems to have struck a nerve, triggering the creation of memes and online chatter.
"Bird Box" is about monstrous entities that compel any human who sees them to quickly try to kill themselves. Even horror king Stephen King said he was "absolutely riveted" by the movie.
More than 45 million accounts streamed "Bird Box" in the first seven days of its release, according to Netflix. It's a new record.
