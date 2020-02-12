Arts & Entertainment

Disney Pixar van visits ABC13 to promote new movie 'Onward'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Disney Pixar mobile experience paid a visit to the ABC13 studios Tuesday afternoon to promote its new movie 'Onward.'

The Disney magical van has been touring the country to share what the movie is about. The animated motion picture introduces two elf brothers who are searching for any magic left in the world.

Lindsey Morrissey, the van tour guide, said the magical van was "created from the ground up."

The van is painted a dark, space blue with a white unicorn also painted on its side.

"She was built with a lot of love," said Morrissey. "She's not just a van, she's his mighty steed."

You can catch 'Onward' when it premiers in theaters on March 6.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonmoviesentertainmentmoviepixarhollywooddisneycartoon
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Industrial accident closes roadway in Rosenberg
Serial rape suspect arrested by violent offenders task force
Baytown police officer seen punching suspect in viral video
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
Valentine's Day 2020: Is love in the air for Houston weather?
Wild hog attacks man and his 2 dogs in Montgomery County
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Show More
Counselors to be on hand after Sugar Land family found dead
SPONSORED: These cardiologists are the top in Houston
Cold front moves through Houston bringing rain in afternoon
Violent criminals skirting GPS monitoring system
NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts
More TOP STORIES News