demolition

Demolition begins at iconic Fitzgerald's venue in The Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fitzgerald's, the iconic music venue that has anchored The Heights area over the last four decades, is entering the next phase of its life after closing.

This week, demolition began on the building that housed the first concerts in Houston for rising bands of days' past.

On Wednesday, some of the outdoor siding was stripped away as part of the process.

The venue had a farewell party this past New Year's Eve.

At the time, the concert hall had been operated by namesake former owner Sara Fitzgerald, who had sold the property shortly before that to a real-estate developer.

"I've been here 42 years, and I'm tired," Fitzgerald told Houston CultureMap. "You can't stay up at four o' clock in the morning when you're 70."

Plans for the site at White Oak and Studemont call for the space to be converted to a parking lot.

RELATED: Iconic Heights club closes after 42 years with rocking set of farewell shows
EMBED More News Videos

Historic live music venue, Fitzgerald's to close after New Year's Eve.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertmusiccommunitydemolition
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEMOLITION
Columbine HS could be torn down due to 'morbid fascination'
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
Austin's 'Graffiti Park' marked for demolition
Historic stadium demolition goes awry after explosions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News