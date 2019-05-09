Demolition begins at iconic Fitzgerald's venue in The Heights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4832896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Historic live music venue, Fitzgerald's to close after New Year's Eve.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fitzgerald's, the iconic music venue that has anchored The Heights area over the last four decades, is entering the next phase of its life after closing.This week, demolition began on the building that housed the first concerts in Houston for rising bands of days' past.On Wednesday, some of the outdoor siding was stripped away as part of the process.The venue had a farewell party this past New Year's Eve.At the time, the concert hall had been operated by namesake former owner Sara Fitzgerald, who had sold the property shortly before that to a real-estate developer."I've been here 42 years, and I'm tired," Fitzgerald told Houston CultureMap. "You can't stay up at four o' clock in the morning when you're 70."Plans for the site at White Oak and Studemont call for the space to be converted to a parking lot.