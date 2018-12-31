SOCIETY

Iconic Heights club closes after 42 years with rocking set of farewell shows

Historic live music venue, Fitzgerald's to close after New Year's Eve.

HOUSTON, Texas --
After 42 years of business, the venerable live music venue known as Fitzgerald's will be shutting down at the end of the year.

The Heights mainstay will close things out with a New Year's Eve bash/farewell party on Monday, Dec. 31.

According to longtime owner Sara Fitzgerald, it's pretty much time to go.

"I've been here 42 years, and I'm tired," says Fitzgerald, who plans to retire after she locks up the doors. "You can't stay up at four o' clock in the morning when you're 70."

Fitzgerald already sold the property in August to a real-estate developer, while still running the club as a renter. However, Fitzgerald says keeping a live-music spot going is a grueling, tiresome game - and it's a game even her children don't want any part of. "My children are engineers," she says. "They aren't interested in selling liquor for a living."

