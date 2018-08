EMBED >More News Videos More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

With the recent success of Latin music across the country, including Cardi B's record-breaking sales, Rolling Stone has compiled a list of the "50 Greatest Latin Pop Songs." Rolling Stone says the list serves as a history lesson. But as we all know, what would a list be without Tejano superstar Selena?Selena's "Como La Flor" established her family's music "as a worthy contender in the male-dominated Tejano market," the magazine said.According to Rolling Stone, the hit song was written by Selena's older brother, A.B. Quintanilla, in their Bryan, Texas, motel.Last year, the Queen of Tejano -- who was fatally shot on March 31, 1995 -- was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Her influence is still being felt across the music world