"COMO LA FLOR": Selena's hit song makes Rolling Stone's '50 greatest' list

Selena's hit song makes Rolling Stone's '50 greatest' list. (KTRK)

With the recent success of Latin music across the country, including Cardi B's record-breaking sales, Rolling Stone has compiled a list of the "50 Greatest Latin Pop Songs."

Rolling Stone says the list serves as a history lesson. But as we all know, what would a list be without Tejano superstar Selena?

Selena's "Como La Flor" established her family's music "as a worthy contender in the male-dominated Tejano market," the magazine said.

According to Rolling Stone, the hit song was written by Selena's older brother, A.B. Quintanilla, in their Bryan, Texas, motel.

Last year, the Queen of Tejano -- who was fatally shot on March 31, 1995 -- was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her influence is still being felt across the music world.
More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

