Arts & Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen tweet sparks chicken debate

EMBED <>More Videos

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

The model turned foodie is "calling foul" on social media.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, trashed chicken breasts, which are often considered the healthiest part of the bird because the white meat has less fat.

"Chicken breast is extremely popular for being literally the worst part of a chicken," Teigen wrote.

She didn't stop there, declaring, "The best breast is equal to the worst thigh."

Teigen got plenty of responses, pro and con. She went on to post video of herself making a chicken teriyaki bowl for her followers, where she said she'd use chicken breast to appease that portion of her audience.

In the end, she tweeted that she'd have to keep chicken breasts out of her kitchen: "update: sorry guys I gotta use thighs I cannot give you food at 50%"
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytwitterchickenchrissy teigen
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE UPDATE on day 3 of fires burning at ITC facility
Klein Oak HS student killed while playing with gun in Spring
Shots fired at Houston Can Academy
Up to 500 layoffs now eyed as HFD pay raises confirmed
Fort Bend Co. deputies channel inner cowboys for bovine chase
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Two Texas A&M-Commerce football players robbed and shot
Show More
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Boy with autism calls 911 after his teddy bear goes missing
6 fire stations could close ahead of firefighter layoffs
More TOP STORIES News