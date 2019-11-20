Watts family murder

Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie that will air in January

A movie about the brutal triple murder of Shanann Watts and her daughters will air on Lifetime in January.

The movie will focus aroundChris Watts, who strangled his wife Shanann at their Colorado home in August 2018. Watts told investigators that one of his daughters watched him as he carried Shanann's body down the stairs and into his truck.

New audio tapes released Thursday, reveal chilling details about what the North Carolina native convicted of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters told investigators behind bars.



He then put both of his daughters, ages 3 and 4, in his truck, drove them to his workplace, strangled them and buried their bodies inside oil and gas tanks at his workplace.

Chris graduated from Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville in 2003. Shanann was from Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines. Her family still lives in North Carolina.

Lifetime confirmed its movie Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer would premiere Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

The movie stars Sean Kleier as Chris and Ashley Williams as Shanann.

Chris Watts is serving a lifetime prison sentence for his crimes. He confessed to the murders and accepted a plea deal that kept the death penalty off the table for his sentencing.

