ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Brown facing criminal charges after gifting his daughter an exotic monkey

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Brown facing jail time over pet monkey charges

LOS ANGELES, California --
Chris Brown has been charged with monkey-related misdemeanors.

The Los Angeles city attorney's office confirmed Thursday that the 29-year-old singer was charged last week with two counts stemming from his possession of a pet Capuchin monkey without a permit.

Brown posted a picture to his 44 million Instagram followers in January showing his 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with the monkey, named Fiji.

California fish and wildlife agents took the monkey away soon after.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 6. An after-hours email seeking comment from his attorney Mark Geragos was not immediately returned. If convicted, Brown could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity arrestu.s. & worldchris brownCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Houston native unleashes thrilling Netflix true crime series
Roseanne Barr to address Israeli parliament in January
Miley Cyrus confirms secret wedding to Liam Hemsworth
Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets 192 new crystals for 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
2 possibly tied to robberies caught hiding in school courtyard
Explosion illuminates NYC skies with strobing blue light
Suspects in 'Santa' suits wanted in string of robberies
Police to crack down on drunk drivers on New Year's Eve
Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody had flu: autopsy
Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business
Tire shop worker felt 'threatened' before shooting
Show More
Girl found safe but dad at large after running from deputies
Man accused of killing officer in U.S. illegally, police say
Houston Weather: Sunny today, clouds and a cold rain return this weekend
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Burglars crawl through doggy door into home: Deputies
More News