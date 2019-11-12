Arts & Entertainment

Carlos Correa marries Daniella Rodriguez in courthouse ceremony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros superstar Carlos Correa is officially off the market!

Carlos, and his now wife Daniella Rodriguez, tied the knot on Monday.



Carlos stole our hearts in 2017 when he proposed to his then girlfriend Daniella at the end of the World Series.

The couple will host their official wedding on Dec. 7, 2019.



"In one year from today, December 7th will mean more to me than just a date," Daniella wrote.

With the wedding a little less than a month away, Daniella has not released information about her gown or a possible venue, though her announcement on Instagram appears to tease the look of the wedding dress.

She did host her first bridal shower on Aug. 29, where many of the Astros wives and girlfriends were in attendance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhouston astrosbaseballwedding proposalwedding
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Take cover! Strong cold front blows into Houston-area
Map shows where Houston experiences the most flooding
Future Mrs. Correa describes her love story with the 'Stros star
Astros' Alvarez unanimously voted AL Rookie of the Year
UH football player charged with assault of 60-year-old
Video shows woman allegedly speeding before hitting student
Drivers on the Beltway stop to catch dog who darted into traffic
Show More
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
12-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car
Texas substitute teacher fired over alleged fight with student
Fleet of food delivery robots launched at University of Houston
More TOP STORIES News