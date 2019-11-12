Carlos Correa marries Daniella Rodriguez in courthouse ceremony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros superstar Carlos Correa is officially off the market!Carlos, and his now wife Daniella Rodriguez, tied the knot on Monday.Carlos stole our hearts in 2017 when he proposed to his then girlfriend Daniella at the end of the World Series.The couple will host their official wedding on Dec. 7, 2019."In one year from today, December 7th will mean more to me than just a date," Daniella wrote.With the wedding a little less than a month away, Daniella has not released information about her gown or a possible venue, though her announcement on Instagram appears to tease the look of the wedding dress.She did host her first bridal shower on Aug. 29, where many of the Astros wives and girlfriends were in attendance.