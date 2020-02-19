Arts & Entertainment

Broadway musical visiting Houston has message that resonates with local viewers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tony-award winning musical "Once On This Island," is in town, and there's a good reason you won't want to miss it.

Actress Courtnee Carter visited ABC13 Wednesday to discuss the play and it's all-too-familiar message.

The musical takes place right after a hurricane hits Haiti, and is a story of rebuilding a community, something Houstonians know well.

Carter plays main character, Ti Moune who is on a journey to save a boy that she's in love with, who happens to be of a higher social status than she and her family.

"Despite all the troubles that they're going through, they uplift themselves, they pray to their gods and they say that, 'We have to keep going,'" Carter told ABC13.

The viewing experience for "Once On This Island" is unlike any other musical theater experience you'll ever have.

The immersive production features real sand, fire and water and an opportunity for viewers to get seats on the stage to feel like they're really on the island with the characters.

The musical is at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 28 through March 1.

You can get tickets at my.tuts.com.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustontheatermusical
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Call police, not the principal,' former prosecutor says
Escaped inmate found at Humble Dairy Queen
Driver dies after losing control on Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land
Texas Bullet Train: First glimpse shows no middle seat
These ballerinas from Beaumont might just make your day
Highs in the 50s today, 40s tomorrow
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Show More
What to know before being treated at a Drip Spa
Rockets' Harden and Westbrook named GQ's 'most stylish duo'
Looking for beautiful weather and a Roughnecks win
LeBron James calls out MLB over Astros scandal
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills shooting: Sources
More TOP STORIES News