Boyz II Men helps teen surprise classmate with 'promposal'

PINE HILL, New Jersey -- When a South Jersey teen thought of how he could get some help trying to pull off a surprise "promposal," he turned to family. Lucky for him, he's related to one of the members of Philly's own Boyz II Men."I was shocked and surprised. I started tearing up. I was like, 'There's no way!'" said Anjeliah Chido, who is a senior at Overbrook High School in Pine Hill, New Jersey.Anjeliah couldn't believe her promposal played out on a video screen broadcast to the entire school first period."Boyz II Men started talking about prom, and how their nephew Jalen wanted to ask me," she said."I wanted to go all out! I know she likes Boyz II Men, and I knew my dad was going to be out of town with them, so I decided to have them say something to her,'' said Jalen Doggett.Jalen's dad, Craig says, "He was just like, 'Dad, do you think they can help me out?'"Craig is related to Nathan Morris and is the personal barber for the group."They were like no problem, and right before they went on stage, they were right quick--5 minutes," he said.In a cellphone video recording of Anjeliah's reaction, she immediately said yes."I really thank them for this. It really, really means a lot," said Jalen.Jalen admits he was supposed to ask Anjeliah earlier in the week, but couldn't work up the nerves."I've never had a promprosal before. This is, like, the best proposal ever! It's like a dream come true," said Anjeliah.