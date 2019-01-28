ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free Black History Month screenings

EMBED </>More Videos

WAKANDA FOREVER: Audience members of all ages can get a free ticket to see 'Black Panther,' but you need to book it ASAP! (Disney)

As 'Black Panther' continues its march to the Oscars, audiences will have a second chance to catch the Best Picture nominee on the big screen.

Marvel announced Monday 'Black Panther' will return at participating AMC theaters on Feb. 1-7 in honor of Black History Month.

Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted tickets will be free for all ages.

Click here to claim your free 'Black Panther' tickets and to see a list of participating theaters.

Iger also announced Disney will make a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund, the nation's largest minority education organization.

'Black Panther' took home the Screen Actor Guild Awards' top honor on Sunday, putting the film in contention for best picture at the Academy Awards.

The film is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design and Best Sound Editing.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentBlack PantherOscarsacademy awardsu.s. & worldmovie newsmarveldisney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Oscars 2019: What to know
Will 'Roma' become the first foreign language Best Picture?
Can't-miss family and learning events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Survivors face alleged teen shooter in emotional hearing
Are you following these creative folks on the freeway?
Severely maimed puppy recovering in San Angelo
La Marque High School evacuated after bomb threat
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Man saves woman's life using CPR learned from 'The Office'
Man with cancer missing from hospice facility in NE Houston
Woman rescued after being trapped in elevator since Friday
Show More
Woman killed in suspected DWI crash in east Houston
Some dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals
How did this couch end up in the middle of a tree?
Teen charged in fatal shooting of girlfriend in Spring
4 young women shot while mourning at vigil, 1 critical
More News