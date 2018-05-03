ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

EMBED </>More Videos

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership. (AP)

LOS ANGELES, California --
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.

The film academy said Thursday that its board of governors met Tuesday night and voted on their status in accordance with their Standards of Conduct.

The organization that puts on the Oscars also expelled Harvey Weinstein from its ranks in October.

Only one person is thought to have been previously expelled from the academy: Carmine Caridi, a character actor who had his membership revoked in 2004 for lending DVD screeners of films in contention for Oscars that ended up online.

Polanski remains a fugitive after fleeing the United States in 1978 after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor. Cosby was convicted last week of sexual assault in Pennsylvania.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbill cosbyroman polanskiacademy awardssexual misconductmoviescomedianOscarsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Show More
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News