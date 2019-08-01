'Bachelor in Paradise' star gives birth to 2nd child in closet

"Bachelor in Paradise" star Jade Tolbert, 32, revealed some shocking details about the birth of her second child.Describing it as an "accident," Tolbert wrote in an Instagram post late Tuesday night about the abrupt delivery."My water broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet," she said.An image shows Tolbert clenching on to her baby boy, as family members and medics surround her. You can even see the shoes lined up neatly in the closet in the background.Tolbert explains she never planned to have a home birth, let alone a closet birth."It was one of the scariest moments of my life," Tolbert wrote. "I felt so out of control."Tolbert, who met her husband Tanner Tolbert, 32, on the "Bachelor" spin-off series, said Tolbert, family members and medical staff "kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby."Sharing her terrifying delivery process with others, Tolbert received immense support from former "Bachelor" stars and fans. Even franchise host Chris Harrison chimed in."Now that's the most dramatic delivery ever," Harrison commented. It may have been even more dramatic than the finale of the show last night.Tolbert, who previously opened up with her husband about their struggle dealing with a miscarriage, says when the time is right, she will tell her full story about this delivery.For now, she is simply grateful she and her baby are healthy.